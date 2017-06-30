Tilson (foot) has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the navicular bone in his right ankle, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Tilson's recovery process has been anything but smooth, and Friday marks his latest setback. The 24-year-old, who has been sidelined all season with a stress reaction in his right foot, is now expected to return to a walking boot for the next four weeks while he deals with a similar injury in the same foot. He'll be sidelined until August, at which point he'll be reevaluated, but it's starting to look like it may be a lost season for him.