Tilson (foot) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Friday to make room for Mike Pelfrey on the 40-man roster, J.J. Stankevitz of CSN Chicago reports.

Tilson was on pace for a late May return, but thanks to this move, he won't be back in the majors for the White Sox until early June. The White Sox don't have any better solutions at center field right now, though, so Tilson's job should be awaiting him whenever he's eligible to return. He had a walking boot taken off earlier this week, and his rehab is progressing as expected.