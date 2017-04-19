Tilson will ramp up load-bearing activities after having the walking boot removed from his right foot, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Tilson is recovering from a stress reaction in his right foot he first sustained in February. He was the likely starting center fielder prior to his injury and that status hasn't changed given the poor production the White Sox are getting out of replacements Jacob May and Leury Garcia.

