Beck will be one of several relievers looking to fill out the White Sox bullpen in 2017.

Beck, a minor league starter who began to transition to the bullpen in 2016, had a couple of stints in Chicago's bullpen last season, but was barely perceptible on fantasy radars. Lefty batters raked against him (1.115 OPS) and his control was putrid (6.0 BB/9). The team is pretty much set in the rotation and have several recent draftees and prospects that have moved ahead of Beck in terms of starting depth. If he's to head north with the White Sox in April, it will be as a reliever.