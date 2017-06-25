White Sox's Chris Beck: Leaves game after being hit
Beck left Sunday's game against the Athletics after being hit in the back of the left knee by a line drive, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The ball off the bat of Oakland's Khris Davis caused enough pain that the White Sox felt it would be prudent to remove Beck. The team later announced that he is day-to-day with a bruised left hamstring. Beck doesn't normally enter in high-leverage situations but has a 3.21 ERA in 28 innings of relief this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Chris Beck: Used in middle relief Friday•
-
White Sox's Chris Beck: Called up from Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Chris Beck: Fails to land bullpen role•
-
White Sox's Chris Beck: Competing for bullpen job in 2017•
-
White Sox's Chris Beck: Recalled by White Sox Friday•
-
White Sox's Chris Beck: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...