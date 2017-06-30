Beck has returned to action for the White Sox after suffering a minor knee injury last weekend.

His 3.23 ERA and 1.17 WHIP are solid marks, but his 22:13 K:BB in 30.2 innings illustrates his lack of upside, and likely regression over the rest of the season.

