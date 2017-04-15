White Sox's Cody Asche: Earns shot at first base
Asche is batting fifth and starting at first base Saturday against the Twins.
It will be his first career start at first base and allows Jose Abreu to get a day off from playing in the field as he shifts to the DH. Asche has two hits and eight strikeouts in 20 at-bats this season, but continues to receive plenty of opportunities in the starting lineup as the season gets underway.
