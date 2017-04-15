Asche is batting fifth and starting at first base Saturday against the Twins.

It will be his first career start at first base and allows Jose Abreu to get a day off from playing in the field as he shifts to the DH. Asche has two hits and eight strikeouts in 20 at-bats this season, but continues to receive plenty of opportunities in the starting lineup as the season gets underway.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories