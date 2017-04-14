White Sox's Cody Asche: Goes 1-for-4 against Indians
Asche went 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI during Thursday's win over Cleveland.
The first-year Sox is just 2-for-20 on the season, and his playing time could be in jeopardy with Todd Fraizer (illness) expected to return to the field Friday and Matt Davidson hitting well (five RBI over the past two games). Asche sports a career .238/.297/.381 slash line with a .296 wOBA, so he's not moving the needle in many fantasy settings.
