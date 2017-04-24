White Sox's Cody Asche: Out of lineup again
Asche is not in the lineup Monday against the Royals.
As expected, Asche will hand over DH duties to Matt Davidson with lefty-hurler Jason Vargas toeing the rubber for the Royals on Monday. He could find himself on the bench for the third straight game with Kansas City scheduled to send out southpaw Danny Duffy on Tuesday.
More News
-
White Sox's Cody Asche: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Cody Asche: Out of lineup Monday•
-
White Sox's Cody Asche: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Cody Asche: Earns shot at first base•
-
White Sox's Cody Asche: Goes 1-for-4 against Indians•
-
White Sox's Cody Asche: Gets Opening Day start at DH•
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...