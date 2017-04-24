Asche is not in the lineup Monday against the Royals.

As expected, Asche will hand over DH duties to Matt Davidson with lefty-hurler Jason Vargas toeing the rubber for the Royals on Monday. He could find himself on the bench for the third straight game with Kansas City scheduled to send out southpaw Danny Duffy on Tuesday.

