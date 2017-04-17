White Sox's Cody Asche: Out of lineup Monday
Asche is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
Asche finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games with the White Sox facing an opposing left-handed starter. Manager Rick Renteria will hand the nod at DH to Yolmer Sanchez, who went 2-for-4 with a double Sunday against the Twins.
