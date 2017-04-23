Asche is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.

Though the Indians will bring a right-hander in Danny Salazar to the hill for the third time in as many games this series, there won't be room in the White Sox lineup for the lefty-hitting Asche, as manager Rick Renteria wanted to use Melky Cabrera at DH to give the veteran a day out of the field. Cabrera should return to the outfield in Monday's series opener against the Royals, but with left-hander Jason Vargas scheduled to start that game for Kansas City, it's likely that Matt Davidson will handle the DH duties while Asche remains on the bench.