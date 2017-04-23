Asche is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.

Though the Indians will bring a right-hander in Danny Salazar to the hill for the third time in as many games this series, there won't be room in the White Sox lineup for the lefty-hitting Asche, as manager Rick Renteria wanted to use Melky Cabrera at DH to give the veteran a day out of the field. Cabrera should return to the outfield in Monday's series opener against the Royals, but with left-hander Jason Vargas scheduled to start that game for Kansas City, it's likely that Matt Davidson will handle the DH duties while Asche remains on the bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories