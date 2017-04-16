Asche is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria is rolling out an exclusively right-handed lineup Sunday to counter Twins southpaw Hector Santiago, leaving no room for the lefty-hitting Asche. The absence of Asche allows Yolmer Sanchez to pick up a rare start at designated hitter.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories