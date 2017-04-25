White Sox's Cody Asche: Sits out third consecutive day
Asche is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Royals, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
With another lefty getting the start for Kansas City, Asche will head to the bench for a day off. That being said, the 26-year-old has been dreadful at the plate this season (.057 batting average), so don't be surprised if Asche begins to sit out against righties, as well. Matt Davidson will enter the lineup to replace Asche.
