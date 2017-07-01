Turner was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
The 26-year-old southpaw will join Charlotte for a second time this season after posting a 3.32 ERA and 24:6 K:BB through 21.2 innings of relief for Double-A Birmingham. He'll look to improve upon the 9.95 ERA and 1.90 WHIP he accumulated through 6.1 innings with the Knights earlier in the season.
