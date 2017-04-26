Jennings (2-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out two in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Royals.

Manager Rick Renteria pulled starter Dylan Covey with a two-run lead after four innings and 86 pitches in favor of the league's second-ranked bullpen (2.05 ERA). That put Jennings in an easy position for the win. He pounded his four-seam fastball-slider mix to set down all five batters faced.