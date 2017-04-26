White Sox's Dan Jennings: Claims second relief win
Jennings (2-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out two in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Royals.
Manager Rick Renteria pulled starter Dylan Covey with a two-run lead after four innings and 86 pitches in favor of the league's second-ranked bullpen (2.05 ERA). That put Jennings in an easy position for the win. He pounded his four-seam fastball-slider mix to set down all five batters faced.
More News
-
White Sox's Dan Jennings: Picks up relief win Friday•
-
White Sox's Dan Jennings: Strikes out four Friday•
-
White Sox's Dan Jennings: Signs one-year deal with White Sox, avoiding arbitration•
-
White Sox's Dan Jennings: Notches one-out extra-innings save against Royals•
-
White Sox's Dan Jennings: Blows save, earns win against Cubs•
-
White Sox's Dan Jennings: Allows earned run against Kansas City•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...