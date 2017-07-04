Jennings worked around a hit and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings in Monday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

Jennings has not allowed a run over his last 7.2 innings, his longest stretch of the season without allowing a run. The 30-year-old Jennings is a low-leverage reliever whose propensity to walk batters makes it difficult to trust him for a greater role.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories