Jennings (1-0) allowed one hit in a scoreless inning and was credited with the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over Minnesota.

Jennings has been an effective reliever for the White Sox despite a less-sanguine sabermetric view of him. He's posted a 1.93 ERA in six appearances this season, but his 5.77 FIP is an ominous sign.

