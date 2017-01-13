Jennings agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the White Sox on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Jennings parlayed his strong 2016 into a significant pay increase for the 2017 season as he'll serve as Chicago's best left-handed weapon out of the bullpen. He's not an elite source of strikeouts given his 48 K's in 60.2 innings in 2016, but his 2.08 ERA and .217 batting average allowed against lefties are valuable qualities in a reliever.

