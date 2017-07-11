White Sox's Dane Dunning: Showing well at High-A
Dunning, 22, has a 3.03 ERA and 71:25 K:BB in 62.1 innings since being promoted to High-A.
Dunning hasn't skipped a beat since being bumped up a level. Opposing batters are hitting just .239 against him, and the 6-foot-4 righty has been inducing more than his fair share of groundballs. Dunning was a reliever in college but has shown no signs of struggling with his shift to the starting rotation.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...