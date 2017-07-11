Dunning, 22, has a 3.03 ERA and 71:25 K:BB in 62.1 innings since being promoted to High-A.

Dunning hasn't skipped a beat since being bumped up a level. Opposing batters are hitting just .239 against him, and the 6-foot-4 righty has been inducing more than his fair share of groundballs. Dunning was a reliever in college but has shown no signs of struggling with his shift to the starting rotation.