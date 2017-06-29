Holmberg will be shifted to the bullpen, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

With the return of Carlos Rodon from the DL (biceps), Holmberg's role as a starter will end for the time being. In his most recent start Monday, he gave up two earned runs off five hits and four walks, while striking out just two and taking the loss against the Yankees. The 25-year-old has been a solid contributor for the White Sox this year, and will look to have a high-leverage role out of the bullpen if he can reign in his command (22:15 K:BB).