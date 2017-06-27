Holmberg (1-2) allowed six runs -- just two earned -- on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters through 5.1 innings during Monday's loss to the Yankees.

While this was a tough result for Holmberg, the lefty still sports a respectable 2.92 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through his six starts in the majors this season. However, with a 5.4 K/9 and 4.65 FIP, expectations should probably remain in check. Another high-powered offense is on deck for Holmberg, as his next start projects to be against Texas at hitter-friendly Guaranteed Rate Field.