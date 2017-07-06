White Sox's David Robertson: Back from paternity list
Robertson was activated from the paternity list Thursday.
The right-hander was given that designation before Monday's game and will be on the roster card for Friday's series-opening clash with the Rockies. Robertson remains a highly likely candidate to be traded in the coming weeks, so his understudy, Tommy Kahnle, should still be added in many fantasy leagues despite the closer's return.
