White Sox's David Robertson: Back from paternity list

Robertson was activated from the paternity list Thursday.

The right-hander was given that designation before Monday's game and will be on the roster card for Friday's series-opening clash with the Rockies. Robertson remains a highly likely candidate to be traded in the coming weeks, so his understudy, Tommy Kahnle, should still be added in many fantasy leagues despite the closer's return.

