White Sox's David Robertson: Collects 12th save Thursday
Robertson allowed just one hit while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth frame en route to his 12th save of the season.
Robertson was able to get back on track after allowing the go-ahead (inherited) run to score in Sunday's loss to the A's. The 32-year-old has struck out a batter in seven straight appearances now, and he owns a respectable 3.18 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB ratio in 28.1 innings this season.
More News
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Unable to stop bleeding•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Notches 11th save Saturday•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Shakes off bad outing•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Takes loss in non-save appearannce•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Saves third straight game•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Saves seventh game of season•
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...