White Sox's David Robertson: Collects 12th save Thursday

Robertson allowed just one hit while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth frame en route to his 12th save of the season.

Robertson was able to get back on track after allowing the go-ahead (inherited) run to score in Sunday's loss to the A's. The 32-year-old has struck out a batter in seven straight appearances now, and he owns a respectable 3.18 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB ratio in 28.1 innings this season.