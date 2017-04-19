White Sox's David Robertson: Converts fourth save

Robertson walked two batters and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning to pick up his fourth save of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

Robertson had trouble finding the zone as just eight of his 19 pitches landed for strikes. Due to the wonky control, the right-handed closer allowed his first two free passes of the season. And the walks led to his first inherited runner to score. Despite the troubles, he remained perfect on the season, having successfully converted all four save opportunities with a 0.00 ERA over six appearances.