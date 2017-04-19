White Sox's David Robertson: Converts fourth save
Robertson walked two batters and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning to pick up his fourth save of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.
Robertson had trouble finding the zone as just eight of his 19 pitches landed for strikes. Due to the wonky control, the right-handed closer allowed his first two free passes of the season. And the walks led to his first inherited runner to score. Despite the troubles, he remained perfect on the season, having successfully converted all four save opportunities with a 0.00 ERA over six appearances.
More News
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Picks up third save•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Converts second save•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Registers first save of 2017•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Makes season debut•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Makes return to game action•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Back in camp, schedule uncertain•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...