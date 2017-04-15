White Sox's David Robertson: Converts second save

Robertson struck out two in a perfect inning to earn his second save of the season in Friday's 2-1 win over the Twins.

The White Sox bullpen has been stellar to start the season, ranking third with a 1.44 ERA. If Chicago's relievers keep this up, it will generate more save opportunities for Robertson.

