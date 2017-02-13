White Sox's David Robertson: Headed to Nats?

Robertson (knee) has been the subject of trade talks between the White Sox and Nationals, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The Nationals wanted to include Robertson in their winter trade for Adam Eaton and looked close to sealing the deal last week before talks hit a stalemate. A Nationals official admitted to a stalemate and said no trade is imminent. With the White Sox in an obvious rebuild mode, Robertson represents a very likely trade chip. The question for fantasy players is whether he winds up as a closer on a new team or as a setup guy. Landing with the Nationals, who were rebuffed several times during the offseason in their attempts to sign an established closer, would likely mean Robertson stays in a closer role.