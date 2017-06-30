White Sox's David Robertson: May go on paternity list soon

David Robertson's wife is past due with the couple's second child, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Robertson's wife Erin tweeted that she was at the ballpark while he locked down the save against against the Yankees, his former club. If she goes into labor in the next few days, Robertson could need to spend time on the paternity list soon, meaning Tommy Kahnle could fall into at least one save chance. Fantasy players looking to scrounge for any possible closing opportunity could make that move.