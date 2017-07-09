White Sox's David Robertson: Notches save Saturday

Robertson pitched a clean ninth inning to record the save Saturday against the Rockies. He struck out two batters.

It took Robertson just 13 pitches (nine strikes) to shut the door in his first opportunity since June 29. The White Sox will likely offer him up on the trade market in the coming weeks, and although Robertson has only 12 saves on the year for this rebuilding club, his deep resume will garner plenty of interest. (Are the Nationals on speed dial yet?) Though perhaps a team will acquire him to be a setup piece, it's hard not to picture him as the stopper if he finds a new home.