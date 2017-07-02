White Sox's David Robertson: Picks up fourth win thanks to clutch strikeout

Robertson improved to 4-2 with 1.2 scoreless innings Sunday against the Rangers. He allowed two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Robertson got the final two outs with the bases empty in the top of the eighth inning, then got the opportunity to close out the contest when a Yolmer Sanchez homer in the bottom of the frame turned a 5-4 deficit into a 6-5 lead. Texas was able to load the bases against him in the ninth, but Robertson nailed down the victory with a three-pitch strikeout of Carlos Gomez.