White Sox's David Robertson: Picks up fourth win via clutch strikeout
Robertson improved to 4-2 with 1.2 scoreless innings Sunday against the Rangers. He allowed two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Robertson got the final two outs with the bases empty in the top of the eighth inning, then got the opportunity to close out the contest when a Yolmer Sanchez homer in the bottom of the frame turned a 5-4 deficit into a 6-5 lead. Texas was able to load the bases against him in the ninth, but Robertson nailed down the victory with a three-pitch strikeout of Carlos Gomez.
More News
-
White Sox's David Robertson: May go on paternity list soon•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Collects 12th save Thursday•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Unable to stop bleeding•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Notches 11th save Saturday•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Shakes off bad outing•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Takes loss in non-save appearannce•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...