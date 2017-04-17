White Sox's David Robertson: Picks up third save
Robertson struck out two men over one inning to earn his third save in Sunday's 3-1 win over Minnesota.
Robertson hasn't been perfect this season, but he's been pretty close. He's allowed just one hit and no runs over his five outings while striking out 10.
More News
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Converts second save•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Registers first save of 2017•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Makes season debut•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Makes return to game action•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Back in camp, schedule uncertain•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Pitches scoreless inning Sunday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...