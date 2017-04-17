White Sox's David Robertson: Picks up third save

Robertson struck out two men over one inning to earn his third save in Sunday's 3-1 win over Minnesota.

Robertson hasn't been perfect this season, but he's been pretty close. He's allowed just one hit and no runs over his five outings while striking out 10.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories