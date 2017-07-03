White Sox's David Robertson: Placed on paternity list
Robertson was placed on the paternity list prior to Monday's game against the A's.
Robertson will step away from the team for a few days to be with his wife while she gives birth. With an off-day approaching Thursday, he should be back for Friday's series opener against the Rockies. In the meantime, Tommy Kahnle could snatch a save chance or two in his absence.
