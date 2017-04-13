White Sox's David Robertson: Registers first save of 2017

Robertson pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Cleveland.

He delivered a stress-free night in his first save chance of the year. After going unused for four straight games to open the year, Robertson has now appeared three times in four nights, as has top setup man Nate Jones, so manager Rick Renteria may need to get creative if a save chance comes up Thursday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories