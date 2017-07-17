White Sox's David Robertson: Scouted by Red Sox, Yankees
Robertson, who threw a scoreless inning in a non-save situation Sunday, had scouts from the Red Sox and Yankees on hand watching him pitch, Toni Ginnetti of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The rumors of Robertson being traded to the Nationals were popular during the first half of the season, but Washington made its long speculated move to acquire bullpen help elsewhere Sunday. Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle were sent from Oakland to Washington, presumably to address the team's closer problems. Other clubs are interested in Robertson, but the Nationals were a team in need of a closer while the Red Sox and Yankees are looking at him to be a setup man. The obvious implication of Sunday's development is that Robertson's value will be reduced if he's not closing games, and the potential haul he could get in fantasy circles will be diminished.
More News
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Notches save Saturday•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Back from paternity list•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Placed on paternity list•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Picks up fourth win via clutch strikeout•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: May go on paternity list soon•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Collects 12th save Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...