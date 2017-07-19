White Sox's David Robertson: Traded to Yankees
Robertson was traded to the Yankees on Tuesday as part of a multi-player deal.
Robertson has long been the subject of trade rumors and has finally found his new home for the stretch run of the 2017 season. This move will almost certainly have a negative effect on Robertson's fantasy value in standard leagues, as he'll no longer be in line for saves opportunities with his new ball club. The 32-year-old will likely be utilized as a setup man in the back-end of the Yankees' loaded bullpen.
More News
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Scouted by Red Sox, Yankees•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Notches save Saturday•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Back from paternity list•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Placed on paternity list•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Picks up fourth win via clutch strikeout•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: May go on paternity list soon•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...