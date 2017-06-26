White Sox's David Robertson: Unable to stop bleeding

Robertson allowed one run on two hits over one inning in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics.

The White Sox bullpen blew this one. Setup man Tommy Kahnle ran into trouble in the eighth inning, allowing the game-tying run to score before departing with men on base and none out in the eighth inning. Enter Robertson to stop the A's rally, but he permitted an inherited runner to score, then one of his own on a solo homer in the ninth and allowed the Athletics to steal the game. The performance continues a pattern in which Robertson has been ineffective in non-save situations. He's allowed eight runs on 13 hits and five walks over 14 innings when there isn't a save to be had.