White Sox's David Robertson: Unable to stop bleeding
Robertson allowed one run on two hits over one inning in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics.
The White Sox bullpen blew this one. Setup man Tommy Kahnle ran into trouble in the eighth inning, allowing the game-tying run to score before departing with men on base and none out in the eighth inning. Enter Robertson to stop the A's rally, but he permitted an inherited runner to score, then one of his own on a solo homer in the ninth and allowed the Athletics to steal the game. The performance continues a pattern in which Robertson has been ineffective in non-save situations. He's allowed eight runs on 13 hits and five walks over 14 innings when there isn't a save to be had.
More News
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Notches 11th save Saturday•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Shakes off bad outing•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Takes loss in non-save appearannce•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Saves third straight game•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Saves seventh game of season•
-
White Sox's David Robertson: Saves first game of doubleheader•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...