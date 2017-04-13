White Sox's Derek Holland: Allows just one hit Wednesday

Holland (1-1) held the Indians to a single hit over six scoreless innings in Wednesday's win, although he walked four batters to go with four strikeouts.

Those walks certainly take some of the shine off this outing, but there's no avoiding the fact that Holland has turned in a pair of quality starts to open the year. A top prospect and then a promising (but oft-injured) starter for the Rangers, the lefty is now 30 years old and starting over in Chicago. It's too soon to declare that he's back to the glory days, but these first two outings should certainly have fantasy owners paying attention to Holland's next start, Monday at Yankee Stadium.