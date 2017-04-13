White Sox's Derek Holland: Allows just one hit Wednesday
Holland (1-1) held the Indians to a single hit over six scoreless innings in Wednesday's win, although he walked four batters to go with four strikeouts.
Those walks certainly take some of the shine off this outing, but there's no avoiding the fact that Holland has turned in a pair of quality starts to open the year. A top prospect and then a promising (but oft-injured) starter for the Rangers, the lefty is now 30 years old and starting over in Chicago. It's too soon to declare that he's back to the glory days, but these first two outings should certainly have fantasy owners paying attention to Holland's next start, Monday at Yankee Stadium.
More News
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Quality start Friday•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Makes tuneup appearance Saturday•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Ends spring on high note•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Touched up by lefties Friday•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Elevates pitches in Sunday start•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Throws two scoreless innings Thursday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...