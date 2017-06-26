Holland allowed one run on four hits over six innings Sunday against the Athletics. He struck out six and walked two.

Holland kept Oakland off the board for six-plus innings before allowing them to break through in the seventh, and the A's went on to win the game. He did not allow a home run, which was a good sign considering he gave up eight over his previous 15.2 innings (four starts). Additionally, in that span, he was 1-3 with 22 earned runs.