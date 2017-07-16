White Sox's Derek Holland: Blows five-run lead
Holland allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits over 5.2 innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Mariners. He walked one and struck out three.
Holland was spotted a 5-0 lead through three innings, but promptly gave it all back by the end of the fifth. A fifth-inning error by shortstop Tim Anderson allowed Seattle to load the bases with nobody out, and Danny Valencia launched a three-run homer two batters later. The former Rangers starter owns a 4.90 ERA after finishing the past two seasons at 4.91 and 4.95. His next appearance is scheduled for next Sunday in Kansas City.
