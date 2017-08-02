Holland (5-11) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings while striking out three in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

The quality start was his first since late June but Holland wasn't exactly sharp in this one, throwing only 61 of 108 pitches for strikes. The veteran lefty now sports a 5.29 ERA thanks largely to a 4.1 BB/9 and 2.1 HR/9, making him at extremely risky fantasy play in his next outing Tuesday at home against the Astros.