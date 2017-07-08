White Sox's Derek Holland: Fails Coors Field test
Holland (5-9) allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out just two batters through four innings during Friday's loss to Colorado.
Holland entered with a 9.33 ERA through his previous six starts, and the stretch included four starts with at least five runs allowed. The Rockies ate him up at Coors Field, and his ERA and WHIP have skyrocketed to 5.01 and 1.52, respectively. After a strong start to the campaign, the southpaw is hardly a trustworthy option in most settings at this stage of the game.
