Holland (5-8) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rangers.

Holland entered the fifth inning with a 2-1 lead before getting shelled for four runs in the frame, leading to his eighth loss of the year. He's allowed at least five runs in four of his last six starts to raise his ERA over a full run during that time, and based on he's become a very risky lineup option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Rockies.