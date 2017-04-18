White Sox's Derek Holland: Seeing pinstripes after allowing seven runs to Yankees
Holland (1-2) allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on 10 hits and a walk while striking out four batters over 4.2 innings during Monday's loss to New York.
After spinning a one-hit outing over six innings against the Indians on Wednesday, this was a poor followup, as Holland served up three doubles and two home runs to the Yankees. The 30-year-old southpaw posted a 4.93 ERA (4.94 FIP) through 166 innings over the previous two seasons, though, so it shouldn't be surprising to see him struggle. Holland will look for a bounce-back outing Sunday against the Indians, but with a second look at Holland in less than two weeks, Cleveland's potent lineup sets up as a daunting matchup.
More News
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Allows just one hit Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Quality start Friday•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Makes tuneup appearance Saturday•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Ends spring on high note•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Touched up by lefties Friday•
-
White Sox's Derek Holland: Elevates pitches in Sunday start•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...