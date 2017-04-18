White Sox's Derek Holland: Seeing pinstripes after allowing seven runs to Yankees

Holland (1-2) allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on 10 hits and a walk while striking out four batters over 4.2 innings during Monday's loss to New York.

After spinning a one-hit outing over six innings against the Indians on Wednesday, this was a poor followup, as Holland served up three doubles and two home runs to the Yankees. The 30-year-old southpaw posted a 4.93 ERA (4.94 FIP) through 166 innings over the previous two seasons, though, so it shouldn't be surprising to see him struggle. Holland will look for a bounce-back outing Sunday against the Indians, but with a second look at Holland in less than two weeks, Cleveland's potent lineup sets up as a daunting matchup.