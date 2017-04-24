White Sox's Derek Holland: Tames Indians on Sunday
Holland (2-2) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Indians.
Holland improved to 7-1 lifetime against the Indians, using the rare gift of first-inning runs from the league's worst offense en route to the victory. The left-hander rebounded from a beating he took in New York earlier in the week to post his third quality start in four outings.
