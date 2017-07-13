Cease was traded to the White Sox on Thursday as a part of the deal that sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs.

Cease is one of two big names the White Sox are receiving in this deal, with outfielder Eloy Jimenez being the other one. At 21 years old, the right-handed pitcher was arguably the Cubs' top pitching prospect and has posted 74 strikeouts in 51.2 innings with Low-A South Bend this season.