White Sox's Dylan Cease: Traded to White Sox
Cease was traded to the White Sox on Thursday as a part of the deal that sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs.
Cease is one of two big names the White Sox are receiving in this deal, with outfielder Eloy Jimenez being the other one. At 21 years old, the right-handed pitcher was arguably the Cubs' top pitching prospect and has posted 74 strikeouts in 51.2 innings with Low-A South Bend this season.
More News
-
Cubs' Dylan Cease: Fans four in return from DL•
-
Cubs' Dylan Cease: Close to resuming pitching•
-
Cubs' Dylan Cease: On DL with ankle sprain•
-
Cubs' Dylan Cease: Downplays injury Thursday•
-
Cubs' Dylan Cease: Exits outing with lower body injury•
-
Cubs' Dylan Cease: Flashing strikeout potential at Low-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...