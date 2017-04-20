White Sox's Dylan Covey: Crushed at Yankee Stadium
Covey (0-1) was torched for eight runs on 10 hits -- including three homers -- and a pair of walks over five innings against the Yankees on Wednesday.
Making your second career start at Yankee Stadium isn't an easy spot, and the Yanks greeted him rudely, scoring two runs in both the first and second innings before adding another four in the fifth. Between Covey's modest pedigree, unimpressive minor-league stats, and fill-in status in Chicago's rotation, there's not a lot of fantasy intrigue here.
