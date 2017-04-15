White Sox's Dylan Covey: Holds Twins to one run in MLB debut
Covey allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out one over 5.1 innings in Friday's 2-1 win over Minnesota.
Covey, a Rule 5 selection making his major league debut, allowed baserunners in five of six innings, but worked around it all to keep the White Sox in position to win. With Carlos Rodon (biceps) sidelined until mid-May, the White Sox need to cover several more turns of the rotation. Covey's performance Friday earned him another start, which is scheduled to come next Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
