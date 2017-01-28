Covey (oblique) went 4-0 with a 4.74 ERA in six starts for the Mesa Solar Sox of the Arizona Fall League.

The Athletics exposed Covey to the Rule 5 draft, where he was selected by the White Sox. Chicago will have to maintain Covey on the major league roster this season, which may be a stretch for a right-handed starter with just 29 innings above High-A, but the rebuilding South Siders, who don't expect to contend this season, have the opportunity to carry a project like Covey.