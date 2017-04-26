Covey lasted only four innings Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four in a 10-5 win over the Royals.

He threw 50 of 86 pitches for strikes in his shortest outing yet, as despite plenty of run support Covey couldn't hang on for three more outs in order to record his first big-league win. The 25-year-old now has a 6.91 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 6:8 K:BB through 14.1 innings, but is still penciled in for at least one more start Tuesday in Kansas City.