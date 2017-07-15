Play

Covey (oblique) was able to throw off the mound Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of MLB.com reports.

Covey was initially placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 26 with a strained left oblique, but he hasn't been able to gain much ground over the past month and a half. Manager Rick Renteria said that the team will continue to take it easy with the 25-year-old, but they'll begin building his throwing program back up as he recovers. There has yet to be a definitive timetable set for Covey, but he will likely be reevaluated in the coming weeks once he starts advancing on his program.

